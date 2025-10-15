Chi sono Samuel Lee Smithers e Lance Shockley giustiziati nello stesso giorno | uno si è sempre detto innocente

Due detenuti sono stati giustiziati negli Usa il 14 ottobre, portando a 37 le esecuzioni del 2025. In Florida, Samuel Lee Smithers, 72 anni, è stato giustiziato per l’omicidio di due donne nel 1996. In Missouri, Lance Shockley, 48 anni, è stato giustiziato per l’uccisione di un agente nel 2005: si era sempre dichiarato innocente. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

