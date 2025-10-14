Zoe Saldana | La performance capture di Avatar è la forma di recitazione più potente

L'attrice premio Oscar ha elogiato la tecnica utilizzata da James Cameron nel suo franchise pronto a tornare al cinema con il terzo capitolo. Intervistata da Beyond Noise, Zoe Saldana ha rivelato che James Cameron starebbe pensando di realizzare un documentario sulla realizzazione di Avatar. Secondo Saldana, il documentario permetterebbe di spiegare l'importanza della tecnica performance capture anche in termini di recitazione, che attualmente appare un po' sottovalutata. L'importanza della performance capture per la recitazione L'attrice ritiene che sia la forma di recitazione più potente: "Ci dà il merito, la possibilità di possedere al 100% la nostra performance sullo schermo" ha spiegato Saldana "Con l'animazione, potresti andare in studio per qualche sessione; è tutto ciò di cui hanno bisogno per l'intero film. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Zoe Saldana: "La performance capture di Avatar è la forma di recitazione più potente"

