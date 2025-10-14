The Walking Dead Scott Gimple ammette | La saga potrebbe espandersi ancora in direzioni diverse

Il responsabile dei progetti tratti dai fumetti di Robert Kirkman ha parlato del motivo per cui, dopo 15 anni, la saga è ancora sugli schermi tv. La saga televisiva di The Walking Dead sembra destinata a proseguire a lungo, nonostante siano passati già 15 anni dal debutto del primo show tratto dai fumetti di Robert Kirkman. Scott Gimple, durante un panel che si è svolto al Mipcom, ha infatti parlato di come si potrebbe espandere la storia ambientata in un mondo post apocalisse zombie. Il futuro del franchise Il produttore ha parlato di The Walking Dead ricordando: "Era tutta un'unica storia. Ed è andata in varie direzioni diverse. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple ammette: "La saga potrebbe espandersi ancora in direzioni diverse"

