The Charles Onyeabor Show 2025 all’Hard Rock Cafe di Firenze
"The Charles Onyeabor Show 2025" segna il debutto ufficiale di Charles Onyeabor come headliner in concerto.L’evento si terrà venerdì 24 ottobre 2025 presso l’Hard Rock Cafe di Firenze. A presentare la serata, due autentici “pesi massimi” della scena afrobeat: Adesope Shopsydoo, celebre conduttore. 🔗 Leggi su Firenzetoday.it
