ComoLake Galli Inwit | Infrastrutture più sostenibili ed efficienti se condivise

(Adnkronos) – "Le infrastrutture sono più sostenibili ed efficienti se condivise. È particolarmente importante considerando che l’industria delle telecomunicazioni in Italia è sotto pressione economica. Avere un modello infrastrutturale neutrale ed efficiente di infrastrutture condivise è fondamentale e abilita gli investimenti". Lo ha affermato oggi il direttore generale di Inwit, Diego Galli, intervenendo all'edizione 2025 . 🔗 Leggi su Periodicodaily.com

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Anche quest’anno #INWIT sarà tra i protagonisti del #ComoLake2025 – Digital Innovation Forum, il luogo dove da domani 14 al 17 ottobre, si incontrano tecnologia, sostenibilità e futuro. ? Il 14 ottobre, alle 10:25, Diego Galli, Direttore Generale INWIT, nell - X Vai su X

Galli (Inwit), 'piano d'investimenti da 800 milioni al 2026' - Un piano di investimenti da 800 milioni al 2026 concentrato su infrastrutture digitali e condivise che abilitano lo sviluppo del 5G con la realizzazione di nuove torri e di infrastrutture per location ... Riporta ansa.it

Galli (Inwit), investito 30% dei ricavi in nuove infrastrutture - "Nel 2024 Inwit ha investito il 30% dei suoi ricavi per nuove infrastrutture, nuove torri, nuove coperture indoor soprattutto". Si legge su ansa.it

Inwit investe il 30% dei ricavi 2024 in nuove infrastrutture e torri - Nel 2024 Inwit ha investito il 30% dei suoi ricavi per nuove infrastrutture, nuove torri, nuove coperture indoor soprattutto. Come scrive quotidiano.net