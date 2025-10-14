AEW | Ruby Soho e Angelo Parker aprono un bar a tema wrestling

La storyline che ha portato Angelo Parker e Ruby Soho insieme sul ring è stata una delle ultime a creare interesse verso Rampage nei primi mesi del 2024. I due, che sono una coppia anche nella vita reale, hanno potuto condividere anche il ring, e l’annuncio della gravidanza di Ruby di fronte ai fan durante una puntata di AEW Rampage nell’aprile 2024 è stato sicuramente uno dei momenti più felici della federazione. Nel frattempo a ottobre del 2024 è nata la piccola Evie. Ma il wrestling rimane il primo amore di Angelo e Ruby, anche nei loro progetti extra-ring. Nuova avventura imprenditoriale. Oggi, Parker e Soho si sono buttati in una nuova avventura: apriranno il 16 ottobre un caffè a tema wrestling e giochi da tavolo chiamato “ Victory Roll ” a Michiana, Indiana. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

