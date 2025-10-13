WWE | Becky Lynch Dominik Mysterio e il Judgment Day difenderanno i loro titoli nel prossimo episodio di Raw

L’episodio di WWE Raw del 20 ottobre 2025, che si terrà al Golden 1 Center di Sacramento, vedrà tre incontri titolati ufficialmente annunciati. La prima sfida vedrà l’atleta originaria di Sacramento, Maxxine Dupri, tentare di conquistare il Women’s Intercontinental Championship dalla campionessa Becky Lynch. Dupri ha ottenuto questa opportunità dopo aver sorpreso Lynch con una vittoria per count-out nello show di questa settimana. Per quanto riguarda il Men’s Intercontinental Championship, il detentore Dominik Mysterio sarà chiamato a difenderlo contro Rusev. Il lottatore bulgaro si è intromesso nel match titolato di Mysterio contro Penta a Raw, e il successivo confronto nel backstage ha portato il campione a lamentarsi di essere l’unico a dover mettere in palio la sua cintura. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio e il Judgment Day difenderanno i loro titoli nel prossimo episodio di Raw

