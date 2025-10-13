TNA | Gli Hardys trionfano i Dudley salutano il commovente addio del Team 3D a Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling ha regalato ai fan una notte indimenticabile con Bound For Glory, quando The Hardys e Team 3D si sono affrontati per l’ultima volta. A rendere il tutto ancora più speciale è stata la presenza di Brother Runt (conosciuto dai fan della WWE come Spike Dudley ), che ha accompagnato i suoi fratelli sul ring, aggiungendo un tocco di nostalgia al momento. Il pubblico era già in delirio durante le introduzioni, ma il match ha superato ogni aspettativa, offrendo tutto il caos e l’intensità tipici di questi due leggendari team.. @bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon are set for action and they brought Brother Runt AKA Spike Dudley with them! WATCH #TNABoundForGlory on TNA+: pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Gli Hardys trionfano, i Dudley salutano, il commovente addio del Team 3D a Bound For Glory

