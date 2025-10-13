TNA | Cassie Lee e Jessie McKay difendono con successo i Knockouts Tag Team Titles

La divisione Knockouts della TNA è ancora guidata da due donne straordinariamente ispiratrici. Il grande evento TNA Bound For Glory ha offerto uno show ricco di incontri, tanto che anche nel kickoff si è disputato un incontro valevole per i TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Le campionesse The IInspiration, ovvero Cassie Lee e Jessie McKay, hanno difeso le loro cinture contro The Elegance Brand, formata da Heather by Elegance e M by Elegance.. @AshamaeSebera sends @justmaggielee and @Heathereckless into battle with @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay on the Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory! @IamGeorgeIceman WATCH on TNA+: pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Cassie Lee e Jessie McKay difendono con successo i Knockouts Tag Team Titles

In questa notizia si parla di: cassie - jessie

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 News – New TNA International Champion Crowned, The IInspiration Retain - New TNA International Champion Crowned, The IInspiration Retain Wrestling News and Rumors ... Si legge su ewrestlingnews.com

TNA Stars Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee Comment On WWE Partnership, Who They Want To Face - TNA Wrestling's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee address the company's partnership with WWE as well as competitors they want to face through it. Come scrive msn.com