TNA | Cassie Lee e Jessie McKay difendono con successo i Knockouts Tag Team Titles

La divisione Knockouts della TNA è ancora guidata da due donne straordinariamente ispiratrici. Il grande evento  TNA Bound For Glory  ha offerto uno show ricco di incontri, tanto che anche nel kickoff si è disputato un incontro valevole per i  TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Le campionesse  The IInspiration, ovvero  Cassie Lee  e  Jessie McKay, hanno difeso le loro cinture contro  The Elegance Brand, formata da  Heather by Elegance  e  M by Elegance.. @AshamaeSebera sends @justmaggielee and @Heathereckless into battle with @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay on the Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory! @IamGeorgeIceman WATCH on TNA+: pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

