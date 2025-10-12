Box Office USA | Tron | Ares delude ma vince il weekend

L’atteso Tron: Ares ha vinto il Box Office USA nel suo weekend d’esordio, ma come previsto il pericolo flop è dietro l’angolo. Dopo circa 10 anni dal secondo capitolo “ Tron: Legacy ” e addirittura 33 dal primo iconico film “ Tron “, l’uscita di Tron: Ares sembrava poter avere il potenziale per sovvertire le basse aspettative di analisti e addetti ai lavori, ma purtroppo per Disney così non è andata. Il film di Joachim Rønning, di fatto, ha vinto il botteghino USA, ma con un incasso che possiamo definire molto al di sotto delle aspettative. Quanto ha incassato Tron: Ares nel Box Office USA?. Tron: Ares ha esordito in testa al Box Office USA con un incasso da 33. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - Box Office USA | Tron: Ares delude, ma vince il weekend

