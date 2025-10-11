The Undertaker | Cena vs Styles è stato un match fantastico

Zonawrestling.net | 11 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

A WWE Crown Jewel 2025 è andato in scena un match che ha visto John Cena e AJ Styles omaggiare sul ring i loro iconici avversari. In particolare, Cena ha reso tributo a The Undertaker, e ora il “Deadman” ha reagito pubblicamente a questo gesto. The Phenom ha utilizzato il suo account Twitter per commentare l’omaggio di John Cena, ringraziando sia lui che AJ Styles. Ha definito il loro incontro una “masterclass” e un “bellissimo tributo al wrestling”, aggiungendo che il WWE Universe ha riassunto perfettamente l’emozione cantando “That was awesome!” “Grazie @JohnCena e grazie @AJStylesOrg. Un combattimento magistrale e un bellissimo tributo al wrestling. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

the undertaker cena vs styles 232 stato un match fantastico

© Zonawrestling.net - The Undertaker: “Cena vs Styles è stato un match fantastico”

In questa notizia si parla di: undertaker - cena

The Undertaker Calls John Cena vs AJ Styles A ‘Masterclass’ - The Undertaker calls John Cena and AJ Styles' WWE Crown Jewel Perth bout a 'masterclass' of wrestling, agreeing with fans. Riporta fightful.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Here’s Every Finisher Cena & Styles Did - John Cena and AJ Styles honored wrestling history at WWE Crown Jewel with 20 finishers paying tribute to legends from The Miz to The Undertaker. Come scrive forbes.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: The Undertaker Cena Vs