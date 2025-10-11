The Undertaker | Cena vs Styles è stato un match fantastico

A WWE Crown Jewel 2025 è andato in scena un match che ha visto John Cena e AJ Styles omaggiare sul ring i loro iconici avversari. In particolare, Cena ha reso tributo a The Undertaker, e ora il “Deadman” ha reagito pubblicamente a questo gesto. The Phenom ha utilizzato il suo account Twitter per commentare l’omaggio di John Cena, ringraziando sia lui che AJ Styles. Ha definito il loro incontro una “masterclass” e un “bellissimo tributo al wrestling”, aggiungendo che il WWE Universe ha riassunto perfettamente l’emozione cantando “That was awesome!” “Grazie @JohnCena e grazie @AJStylesOrg. Un combattimento magistrale e un bellissimo tributo al wrestling. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - The Undertaker: “Cena vs Styles è stato un match fantastico”

In questa notizia si parla di: undertaker - cena

