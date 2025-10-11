Megan Fox nel cast di Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sarà Toy Chica

Megan Fox si è unita al cast di Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 e interpreterà Toy Chica, prestandole la voce. Il film, un sequel horror ambientato nel locale infestato in stile Chuck E. Cheese noto come Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, arriverà nelle sale il 5 dicembre. Tra i nuovi membri del cast annunciati per il film Universal e Blumhouse figurano MatPat come voce di Toy Bonnie e Kellen Goff come Toy Freddy. Per Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Emma Tammi torna alla regia. Josh Hutcherson, protagonista del primo film, torna anche per il sequel, che include membri del cast come Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail e Piper Rubio. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

In questa notizia si parla di: megan - cast

Al New York Comic-Con George R.R. Martin, insieme a cast e produttori, ha presentato A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Il trailer è online. Debutto negli USA il 18 gennaio, protagonisti Peter Claffey e Dexter Sol Ansell. Claffey ha raccontato che la sfida più tost - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Megan Fox Joins ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ as Toy Chica - The news was announced during Jason Blum’s BlumFest panel at New York Comic Con Friday night, which celebrated ... Come scrive msn.com

Megan Fox cast as Toy Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie - Megan Fox joins Five Nights at Freddy's 2 as the voice of Toy Chica in the horror sequel releasing December 5, 2025. Lo riporta economictimes.indiatimes.com