Sundar Pichai presenta Gemini Enterprise

CEO di Google, Sundar Pichai, ha annunciato un nuovo "capitolo" per il settore cloud con Gemini Enterprise

Sundar Pichai tries Gemini AI trend: Google CEO celebrates Nano Banana’s ‘5 billion’ milestone - Sundar Pichai has joined the Gemini AI trend with a special visual created using Nano Banana. Lo riporta hindustantimes.com

Sundar Pichai joins Google Gemini Nano Banana trend with AI-generated photo - generated image of himself on X, adding to the viral momentum around the company’s Gemini Nano Banana tool. moneycontrol.com scrive