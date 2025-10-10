Release party della Only One Black Band a Il Maglio

Torinotoday.it | 10 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il Maglio Rock House Restaurant ospita giovedì 16 ottobre il Release party della Only One Black band che presenterà l’album di debutto.La band, composta da due chitarre, basso, batteria e voce, nasce nel 2023 e, dopo i primi inizi suonando cover dei più importanti gruppi Hard Rock e Heavy Metal. 🔗 Leggi su Torinotoday.it

Immagine generica

In questa notizia si parla di: release - party

Taylor Swift porta nei cinema il release party di The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl arriverà nei cinema a ottobre

Fan italiane di Taylor Swift, preparate i popcorn e non disperate: “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” potrebbe arrivare anche qui

‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Review: Taylor Swift Introduces the 12 Tracks From ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ But Only One of Them Is Great - The kaleidoscopic videos blend into each other, and Swift's introductions to the songs can't give them the hooks that only "The Fate of Ophelia" has. Secondo variety.com

release party only one8 Takeaways From ‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,' in Theaters This Weekend Only - " Those are the words Taylor Swift used about two weeks ago when she announced Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a one- Lo riporta msn.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Release Party Only One