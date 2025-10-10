Release party della Only One Black Band a Il Maglio

Il Maglio Rock House Restaurant ospita giovedì 16 ottobre il Release party della Only One Black band che presenterà l’album di debutto.La band, composta da due chitarre, basso, batteria e voce, nasce nel 2023 e, dopo i primi inizi suonando cover dei più importanti gruppi Hard Rock e Heavy Metal. 🔗 Leggi su Torinotoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: release - party

Taylor Swift porta nei cinema il release party di The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl arriverà nei cinema a ottobre

Fan italiane di Taylor Swift, preparate i popcorn e non disperate: “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” potrebbe arrivare anche qui

PUNK’S NOT DEAD! The Butchers tornano con il Release Party di “2%” The Butchers presentano il nuovo album con Jena from Black Vomit come special Guest. The Rubber Room scaldano la serata per una LineUp esplosiva! ? Venerdì 17 Ottobre 2 - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Dal 3 al 5 ottobre: Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Acquista subito i biglietti: http://releasepartyofashowgirl.com #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl #TSReleasePartyofaShowgirl @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 https://youtu.be/GZbBXQxpB_c - X Vai su X

‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Review: Taylor Swift Introduces the 12 Tracks From ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ But Only One of Them Is Great - The kaleidoscopic videos blend into each other, and Swift's introductions to the songs can't give them the hooks that only "The Fate of Ophelia" has. Secondo variety.com

8 Takeaways From ‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,' in Theaters This Weekend Only - " Those are the words Taylor Swift used about two weeks ago when she announced Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a one- Lo riporta msn.com