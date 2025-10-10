Premier League Player | Haaland è il re di settembre

Premier League Player Haaland trascina il City con 5 gol e un assist nei big match di settembre. Erling Haaland è stato eletto Premier League Player del mese di settembre, e la notizia arriva direttamente da Fabrizio Romano, che l’ha annunciata sul suo profilo ufficiale su X (ex Twitter). Il Manchester City festeggia così una doppietta mediatica: dopo il riconoscimento di agosto, formalmente assegnato a Jack Grealish ma poi “trasferito” simbolicamente all’Everton, settembre è tutto di Haaland. Numeri da capogiro: cinque gol e un assist in tre partite. Il fuoriclasse norvegese ha messo a segno cinque gol e un assist in tre partite decisive contro Manchester United, Arsenal e Burnley. 🔗 Leggi su Gbt-magazine.com © Gbt-magazine.com - Premier League Player: Haaland è il re di settembre

