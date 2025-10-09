VIDEO | Highlights di NXT vs TNA Showdown

Finalmente il giorno della sfida tra NXT e TNA è arrivato. I fratelli Hardy che cercano di scrivere la storia ancora una volta, la supremazia tra i team TNA e quelli WWE nei Survivor Series match e tanto altro nell’episodio speciale di NXT del 7 ottobre 2025. Ecco a voi gli highlights dello show con i momenti più importanti di quanto accaduto questa notte nella location, più che mai riduttiva, del Performance Center. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Highlights di NXT vs TNA Showdown

In questa notizia si parla di: highlights - showdown

WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown Results, Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights - The Hardys won the NXT tag titles, and Team TNA won the men's match. Segnala bleacherreport.com

WWE NXT Homecoming 2025 Results, Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights - Last Time in Action: Flair lost to Piper Niven (SmackDown, August 22), Bliss defeated Chelsea Green (SmackDown, August 29), Nyx and Dame won a Fatal 4- Scrive bleacherreport.com