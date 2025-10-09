THEON signs a new €300 million Senior Facility Agreement

PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 9 October 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) has signed a new €300 million senior facility agreement with a syndicate of 9 leading international and Greek banks. The revolving credit facility has a tenor of 5 years and can be upsized, if required, to €400 million. The proceeds will be used for the refinancing of existing short-term debt, supporting general corporate purposes and possibly financing larger acquisitions. BNP Paribas acted as bookrunner and coordinator, with Commerzbank acting as facility agent. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as lead advisor for THEON, while Ashurst acted as legal advisor to the bank syndicate. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - THEON signs a new €300 million Senior Facility Agreement

In questa notizia si parla di: theon - signs

THEON signs a sizeable new contract with OCCAR for its new generation thermal clip-on IRIS-C - 24 September 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) and Andres Industries AG (ANDRES) announce the signing of a notable new contract through OCCAR for deliveries of THEON’s new generation thermal clip ... Lo riporta adnkronos.com

THEON signs a sizeable new contract with OCCAR for its new generation thermal clip-on IRIS-C - THEON successfully expanding its overall addressable market with its new cutting- Segnala finance.yahoo.com