The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms | una nuova era di Game of Thrones ha inizio nel primo trailer ufficiale

È stato pubblicato un nuovo trailer di A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Lo spin-off di Game of Thrones, che debutterà su HBO nel gennaio 2026, è basato sulle novelle Tales of Dunk & Egg di George R.R. Martin. Peter Claffey interpreta Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), mentre Dexter Sol Ansell interpreta il principe Aegon Targaryen (Egg). Ora, un nuovo trailer è stato presentato al panel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms del New York Comic Con. Il trailer rivela come Dunk ed Egg si incontrano a Westeros 100 anni prima di Game of Thrones. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

