Le New Balance 1000 Cordura Pack sono le sneaker definitive per sopravvivere alla pioggia e al freddo

Le New Balance 1000 Cordura Pack arrivano in questo periodo autunnale come una risposta diretta a una domanda ricorrente di ogni appassionato di sneaker: quali scarpe possono reggere il ritmo urbano, la pioggia improvvisa e il freddo senza sacrificare lo stile? New Balance riprende la silhouette rétro degli anni '90, la rinforza con materiali tecnici e la trasforma in un'icona pronta a sopravvivere alla stagione più dura dell'anno.

In questa notizia si parla di: balance - cordura

