A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms | timeline e cronologia quanto tempo prima di Game Of Thrones e dopo House Of The Dragon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms è ambientato tra Game of Thrones e House of the Dragon, ed ecco quando si colloca nella turbolenta linea temporale di Westeros. L’ultimo spin-off di Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, è prodotto da Ira Parker e George R.R. Martin. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – stagione 1 è composta da 6 episodi e sarà trasmessa a gennaio 2026 su HBO e HBO Max. Basata su tre romanzi brevi prequel di Game of Thrones scritti da George R.R. Martin, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adatta la prima storia, The Hedge Knight. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

