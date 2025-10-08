xbox game pass microsoft ha annunciato la prima ondata di giochi gratis di ottobre 2025

Microsoft ha appena annunciato la prima ondata di giochi gratis di Xbox Game Pass del mese di Ottobre 2025, presentando di conseguenza la nuova tornata di titoli rivolta agli abbonati in possesso di una Xbox One, di una Xbox Series XS, di un PC da gaming oppure di un dispositivo mobile attraverso Xbox Cloud Gaming. Scopriamo qui di seguito l’elenco completo dei nuovi giochi in arrivo su Game Pass nel corso dei prossimi giorni: Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) – October 9 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) – October 14 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Ball x Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) – October 15 Now with Game Pass Premium He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) – October 15 Now with Game Pass Premium Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) – October 15 Now with Game Pass Premium Pax Dei (PC) – October 16 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) – October 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) – October 21 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Consigliamo infine di recuperare la seconda ondata di giochi del Game Pass del mese di Settembre 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Game-experience.it

© Game-experience.it - Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft ha annunciato la prima ondata di giochi gratis di Ottobre 2025