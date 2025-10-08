Matt Dillon è il papà di Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky storia della lavorazione del mitico film

8 ott 2025

Sarà Matt Dillon a interpretare Frank Stallone Sr., padre del giovane Sylvester Stallone incarnato da Anthony Ippolito in I Play Rocky, il film che narra la storia dietro la lavorazione di Rocky. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

