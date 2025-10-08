A Ornago l' Abracadabra magic show

Quattro giorni di magia e pura meraviglia. Dal 9 al 12 ottobre il tendone dell'Abracadabra magic show fa tappa a Ornago, in via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, con uno spettacolo pensato per bambini, famiglie e amanti dell’illusionismo e che unisce magia classica, effetti speciali 3D e momenti di. 🔗 Leggi su Monzatoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: ornago - abracadabra

