WWE | Braun Strowman smaschera Heyman e ricorda a tutti chi ha distrutto Roman Reigns per primo

Braun Strowman non ha lasciato che Paul Heyman riscrivesse la storia senza reagire e lo ha fatto con prove schiaccianti. Nell’episodio di RAW del 6 ottobre, Paul Heyman ha dichiarato che Roman Reigns non era mai stato malmenato così tanto da dover essere portato via in barella. Il commento è arrivato mentre Heyman stava promuovendo il prossimo Australian Street Fight Match tra Reigns e Bronson Reed, in programma a Crown Jewel. "Not once in your career did a man lay a beating on you to such a degree, that you had to be placed on a stretcher, carried out the arena, placed into an ambulance and taken all the way to the hospital!" – Paul Heyman to Roman Reigns #WWERAW pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

