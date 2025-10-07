Steven Gerrard Brands Golden Generation Perdenti egoistici

2025-10-07 20:35:00 Il web non parla d’altro: Steven Gerrard ha dichiarato di credere che la cosiddetta “Golden Generation”, di cui faceva parte, non ha vinto nulla perché “eravamo tutti perdenti egoisti”. L’ex giocatore di Liverpool, che si dice sia in esame per un ritorno a Rangers come manager dopo il licenziamento di Russell Martin, ha guadagnato 114 limiti per i tre leoni tra il 2000 e il 2014. Faceva parte di una squadra spesso soprannominata la “generazione d’oro” a causa del surplus di talento a sua disposizione, che includeva anche artisti del calibro di David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Paul Scholes e Michael Owen. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

