Disney Twisted-Wonderland | La serie animata dal 29 ottobre su Disney+

Dal 29 ottobre su Disney+, debutta in esclusiva Disney Twisted-Wonderland: La serie animata, la nuova serie anime in cui uno studente liceale viene trasportato in un mondo magico e deve tenersi alla larga dal pericolo e collaborare con i suoi compagni di classe per cercare di tornare a casa. Disney Twisted-Wonderland: La serie animata. Nel mondo incantato di Twisted-Wonderland, sette figure leggendarie conosciute come i “Great Seven” sono state rese immortali. “The Queen of Hearts”, “the King of Beasts”, “the Sea Witch”, “the Sorcerer of the Sands”, “the Fairest Queen”, “the King of the Underworld” e “the Thorn Fairy”: le gesta di questi personaggi avrebbero ispirato la creazione di sette dormitori magici al Night Raven College, un’accademia d’élite per maghi in erba. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

#lunedìtrailer con il trailer di Twisted Wonderland, anime atteso dai fan e in arrivo su pochissimo (dal 29 Ottobre) su Disney+

