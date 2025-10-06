Michael Boyle vince il suo primo titolo irlandese
Sfida mozzafiato col padre Declan e colpi di scena: il 27enne firma la vittoria nel Cork20 Rally, tappa finale del Campionato Tarmac Michael Boyle, affiancato dal copilota Dermot McCafferty su Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, ha conquistato il successo al Cork 20 Rally, ultima prova stagionale dell’Irish Tarmac Rally Championship (ITRC). Una vittoria storica, la prima . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news
