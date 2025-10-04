Los Angeles FC-Atlanta United FC lunedì 06 ottobre 2025 ore 03 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

È in grande ripresa nella Western Conference della MLS il Los Angeles FC, impegnato quest’oggi contro un Atlanta United FC che naviga nei bassifondi della Eastern Conference. I dark and gold hanno trovato in Son un autentico trascinatore in grado di sostituire più che degnamente il partente Giroud e sono arrivate 4 vittorie consecutive che hanno riportato la squadra al quarto posto a soli 4 lunghezze dalla . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Los Angeles FC-Atlanta United FC (lunedì 06 ottobre 2025 ore 03:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici

