We Bury the Dead | Daisy Ridley da Star Wars all’apocalisse zombie
La bravissima Daisy Ridley è la protagonista assoluta del primo trailer di We Bury the Dead, il nuovo zombie movie targato Vertical. Dopo aver viaggiato in una Galassia Lontana Lontana con la saga Star Wars, l’attrice Daisy Ridley è pronta per affrontare una minaccia terrificante. In We Bury the Dead, infatti, l’attrice veste i panni di una donna in cerca del marito in una sorta di apocalisse zombie. Il film è stato recentemente presentato al SXSW ottenendo anche ottime recensioni. Date un’occhiata al teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead qui La trama di We Bury the Dead. La breve sinossi del film recita: Dopo un catastrofico disastro militare, i morti non solo risorgono: vanno a caccia. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it
In questa notizia si parla di: bury - dead
Bury me when I’m dead: recensione di un thriller psicologico che fa riflettere
Zombie in Australia: ecco a voi il teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead
Daisy Ridley nel trailer di We Bury the Dead, il nuovo thriller zombie in uscita a gennaio 2026
The Burial of the Dead April is the cruellest month, breeding Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing Memory and desire, stirring Dull roots with spring rain. Winter kept us warm, covering Earth in forgetful snow, feeding A little life with dried tubers. Summer surprised Vai su Facebook
"Vi mostrerò la paura in una manciata di polvere" Thomas Stearns Eliot noto con lo pseudonimo di T. S. Eliot. 26 Settembre 1888 4 Gennaio 1965 Nobel Letteratura 1948 da "The Waste Land,Burial of the dead" - X Vai su X
Zombie in Australia: ecco a voi il teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead - La Daisy Ridley di Star Wars è la protagonista di uno zombie movie australiano di cui si sta parlando molto, e molto bene. Riporta comingsoon.it
We Bury the Dead: il trailer del film zombie con Daisy Ridley - È online il trailer di We Bury the Dead, thriller diretto da Zak Hilditch con protagonista Daisy Ridley. Lo riporta filmpost.it