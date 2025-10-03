We Bury the Dead | Daisy Ridley da Star Wars all’apocalisse zombie

La bravissima Daisy Ridley è la protagonista assoluta del primo trailer di We Bury the Dead, il nuovo zombie movie targato Vertical. Dopo aver viaggiato in una Galassia Lontana Lontana con la saga Star Wars, l’attrice Daisy Ridley è pronta per affrontare una minaccia terrificante. In We Bury the Dead, infatti, l’attrice veste i panni di una donna in cerca del marito in una sorta di apocalisse zombie. Il film è stato recentemente presentato al SXSW ottenendo anche ottime recensioni. Date un’occhiata al teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead qui La trama di We Bury the Dead. La breve sinossi del film recita: Dopo un catastrofico disastro militare, i morti non solo risorgono: vanno a caccia. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it

