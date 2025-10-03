Waiting for the Miss acrobazie e comicità in scena alla villa Bonfiglio

Un mix di acrobazie, gag surreali e comicità: arriva ad Agrigento “Waiting for the Miss”, lo spettacolo che unisce circo, teatro e arte di strada. L’appuntamento è sabato 4 ottobre alle 18 alla villa Bonfiglio, viale della Vittoria, con ingresso libero.Il pubblico attende la più grande trapezista. 🔗 Leggi su Agrigentonotizie.it

