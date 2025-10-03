The Life of a Showgirl perché il nuovo album di Taylor Swift è già un fenomeno globale come tutti i precedenti

Il dodicesimo album della cantante statunitense è già record su Spotify e il Taylor Swift Effect colpisce centinaia di brand. 🔗 Leggi su Wired.it © Wired.it - The Life of a Showgirl, perché il nuovo album di Taylor Swift è già un fenomeno globale (come tutti i precedenti)

In questa notizia si parla di: life - showgirl

Taylor Swift annuncia il nuovo album, The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift va ospite del podcast del fidanzato e annuncia il nuovo album The Life of a Showgirl: la scelta della data e gli indizi nascosti

Taylor Swift annuncia il nuovo album “The Life of a Showgirl” durante il podcast con Travis Kelce.

#bennygreen #italiana #vita #showgirl #lifestyle #spettacolo #attrice #showgirl #roma #dj #creator Vai su Facebook

Taylor Swift. “The life of a showgirl” esce venerdì, record di pre-save su Spotify - X Vai su X

Taylor Swift, è uscito l'album The Life of a Showgirl - Venerdì 3 ottobre, Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il suo atteso dodicesimo album The Life of a Showgirl, composto da dodici brani inediti, tra i quali la title track in duetto con l'amica e collega ... Lo riporta tg24.sky.it

On 'The Life of a Showgirl,' Taylor Swift feels love's glow and the spotlight's glare - On her 12th album, the most dominant pop star of our era makes a spectacle of herself in full flower, in love and holding the music industry in the palm of her hand. Secondo npr.org