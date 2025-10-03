Newcastle-Nottingham Forest domenica 05 ottobre 2025 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici
Sia Newcastle che Nottingham Forest hanno giocato in coppa in settimana, ma ne sono usciti in modo diverso. I Magpies mercoledì sera hanno espugnato il campo dell’Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League, mentre i Tricky Trees giovedì hanno perso in casa per 3-2 contro i danesi del Midtjylland, non riuscendo a rialzare la testa dopo la . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com
Calciomercato: che colpo del Newcastle! Dal Nottingham Forest arriva Elanga: le cifre e tutti i dettagli
Newcastle Conferma £ 55 milioni Firma di Anthony Elanga da Nottingham Forest
Premier, Newcastle forza 4: abbattuto il Nottingham Forest, Tonali e compagni "vedono" la Champions League - Nella domenica di Premier League due big match che arricchiscono la 26esima giornata. calciomercato.com scrive