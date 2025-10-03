Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Shared Services to Modernize its HR Operations with a new Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management HCM Solution

Aims to standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience BENGALURU, India, Oct. 3, 2025 PRNewswire -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services (TSS), a global business services organization that provides systems, services, and support to Telenor Group. Infosys will help TSS standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience through implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). This collaboration highlights Infosys' deep expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM implementations and its commitment to delivering digital transformation solutions that improve HR performance and operational efficiency for the telecom industry.

