Adam Driver e Anne Hathaway insieme per Ron Howard

Cinefilos.it | 3 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Ron Howard non è estraneo all’idea di prendere storie vere e adattarle in incredibili esperienze cinematografiche, e sembra aver trovato la prossima storia potente da raccontare. Il regista premio Oscar dirigerà il dramma di Amazon MGM Studios Alone at Dawn, con Adam Driver e Anne Hathaway come protagonisti. Amazon distribuirà il film nelle sale. Il film rientra nell’accordo di prelazione recentemente rinnovato tra Amazon MGM e Brian Grazer e Imagine Entertainment di Ron Howard. Tra i produttori figurano Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment e Thruline Entertainment, oltre a Kristy Grisham, William Connor e Patrick Newall. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

