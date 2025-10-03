Adam Driver e Anne Hathaway insieme per Ron Howard

Ron Howard non è estraneo all’idea di prendere storie vere e adattarle in incredibili esperienze cinematografiche, e sembra aver trovato la prossima storia potente da raccontare. Il regista premio Oscar dirigerà il dramma di Amazon MGM Studios Alone at Dawn, con Adam Driver e Anne Hathaway come protagonisti. Amazon distribuirà il film nelle sale. Il film rientra nell’accordo di prelazione recentemente rinnovato tra Amazon MGM e Brian Grazer e Imagine Entertainment di Ron Howard. Tra i produttori figurano Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment e Thruline Entertainment, oltre a Kristy Grisham, William Connor e Patrick Newall. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

In questa notizia si parla di: adam - driver

Chris Rock dirige il suo film più ambizioso: al via le riprese, protagonista Adam Driver

Le urla di Scarlett Johansson e Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio spaventano anche i lupi

Scarlett johansson e adam driver usati per spaventare i lupi negli u.s.a.

?La voce dei tuoi eroi arriva a ChiavarInCosplay: è David Chevalier! Attore-doppiatore da quando aveva solo 8 anni, ha prestato la sua voce ad attori come Tom Hiddleston, Adam Driver, Ashton Kutcher, Taylor Lautner e Jason Biggs, e dato vita a persona - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Diretto da Jim Jarmusch, il film racconta tre storie che indagano le relazioni fra genitori, figli e fratelli. Nel cast Adam Driver, Charlotte Rampling e Tom Waits - X Vai su X

Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway Team Up for Ron Howard’s ‘Alone at Dawn’ - Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway team for Ron Howard's based- Come scrive yahoo.com

Adam Driver & Anne Hathaway To Star In Military Drama ‘Alone At Dawn’ From Ron Howard And Amazon MGM Studios - life stories and adapting them into incredible cinematic experiences, and he looks to have found that next powerful story to tell. Da msn.com