Zombie in Australia | ecco a voi il teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead

La Daisy Ridley di Star Wars è la protagonista di uno zombie movie australiano di cui si sta parlando molto, e molto bene. Ecco teaser trailer e trama di We Bury the Dead. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it © Comingsoon.it - Zombie in Australia: ecco a voi il teaser trailer di We Bury the Dead

In questa notizia si parla di: zombie - australia

In occasione dell'imminente uscita della serie animata Marvel Zombies, la Marvel ha realizzato con Jones Soda Co. le bibite ufficiali della serie. Dov'è che abbiamo già visto qualcosa di simile? Ci sembra di averle già viste... - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Daisy Ridley in First Look Teaser for 'We Bury The Dead' Zombie Thriller - " Vertical has unveiled a teaser trailer for a horror thriller film titled We Bury The Dead, made by genre filmmaker Zak Hilditch from Australia. Si legge su firstshowing.net

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Fights Zombies in We Bury the Dead Teaser Trailer - Vertical has shared a teaser trailer for We Bury the Dead, the upcoming post- yahoo.com scrive