Paris, 2nd of October 2025 – Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune launches the Virtune Sui ETP on Euronext Paris, expanding its offering of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products in Europe. Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has earned the trust of over 150,000 investors since its launch just over two years ago. With more than USD $475 million in assets under management (AUM), Virtune continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs across Europe. Virtune is now expanding its European offering with the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP (WKN: A4AP6P, ISIN: SE0025159833, Euronext Paris-ticker: VRTU) - now available for investors through brokers and banks. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

Virtune Launches Europe's Most Cost-Efficient Sui ETP on Euronext Paris, Targeting Broad European Distribution