La fortunata serie Peaky Blinders tornerà su Netflix e sulla Bbc, raccontando la storia di una nuova generazione di Shelby, firmata dallo sceneggiatore e creatore Steven Knight. Sono state annunciate due nuove serie, ciascuna composta da sei episodi da 60 minuti che saranno girate ai Digbeth Loc. Studios di Birmingham. Entrambe le serie saranno prodotte da Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness, Grantchester) e da Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders S1-6, The Peaky Blinders Film). La linea temporale del sequel seguirà gli eventi dell’ attesissimo film di Peaky Blinders, attualmente in post-produzione. 🔗 Leggi su Lapresse.it © Lapresse.it - Peaky Blinders, Netflix e Bbc annunciano il sequel con due nuove serie

