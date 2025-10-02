OMNIYAT Brings Dubai' s Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Living to Monaco with its Dorchester Collection Residential Portfolio

Dubai's leading luxury developer returns to the Yacht Club de Monaco during the week of the Monaco Yacht Show to showcase iconic waterfront masterpieces and investment opportunities DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIYAT, Dubai's leading developer of luxury real estate, made waves once again this year at the Monaco Yacht Show with a dedicated pavilion at Le Port Hercule. The showcase presented OMNIYAT's Dorchester Collection waterfront residences to an international audience of VIP visitors and UHNWIs during the show week. In addition to the display, OMNIYAT hosted an exclusive gala evening at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 26th September, with superstar DJ BLOND:ISH leading the lineup of entertainment.

