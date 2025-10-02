Nicolas Cage è San Giuseppe contro Satana nel trailer di The Carpenter' s Son

Prossimamente nelle sale americane (da noi ancora non si sa) questo film in cui Nicolas Cage deve difendere un giovane Gesù dalle tentazioni di Satana. Ecco trailer e trama di The Carpenter's Son. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it © Comingsoon.it - Nicolas Cage è San Giuseppe contro Satana nel trailer di The Carpenter's Son

In questa notizia si parla di: nicolas - cage

True detective 5 con nicolas cage: novità e anticipazioni

Nicolas cage potrebbe sostituire matthew mcconaughey in true detective

Nicolas Cage rivela perché la storia con Sarah Jessica Parker è finita: “Dopo quella sera non l’ho più sentita”

Volte Face (John Travolta, Nicolas Cage) - DVD | eBay - X Vai su X

Una rapina, ostaggi e tensione alle stelle: nessuno è al sicuro! Un thriller diretto da Joel Schumacher con Nicolas Cage e Nicole Kidman. "Trespass", stasera in prima serata su #Rete4 - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Nicolas Cage Art Show to Take Place in San Francisco - dramatic acting style, the ridiculous plots of his movies, and the massive amount of Nic Cage memes to which he owes his ... Si legge su sfweekly.com