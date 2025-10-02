Nicolas Cage è San Giuseppe contro Satana nel trailer di The Carpenter' s Son

Prossimamente nelle sale americane (da noi ancora non si sa) questo film in cui Nicolas Cage deve difendere un giovane Gesù dalle tentazioni di Satana. Ecco trailer e trama di The Carpenter's Son. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

nicolas cage 232 san giuseppe contro satana nel trailer di the carpenter s son

© Comingsoon.it - Nicolas Cage è San Giuseppe contro Satana nel trailer di The Carpenter's Son

