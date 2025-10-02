Emily Blunt sul film di Martin Scorsese con Dwayne Johnson | L’ultima grande storia sulla mafia americana

Mentre Dwayne Johnson ed Emily Blunt sono impegnati nella promozione di The Smashing Machine ( qui la nostra recensione ), i due attori non vedono l’ora di lavorare al loro prossimo progetto insieme. Durante la premiere di lunedì del film biografico della A24 diretto da Benny Safdie sulla leggenda dell’UFC Mark Kerr, la Blunt ha anticipato a Deadline il suo prossimo film con Johnson, che è stato descritto dallo stesso Martin Scorsese come una versione hawaiana di Quei bravi ragazzi. “ Lo stiamo sviluppando proprio ora. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

