Con Eclipse Cross il full electric Mitsubishi sbarca in Europa

L'ultimo modello introdotto in Europa è il nuovo veicolo completamente elettrico di Mitsubishi, e segna un punto di svolta per il marchio che continua ad elettrificare la sua gamma di veicoli europei. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Con Eclipse Cross, il full electric Mitsubishi sbarca in Europa

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Bev rilancia l'alleanza tra Renault e Nissan

Von den Alpen bis ans Mittelmeer. Der neue, vollelektrische Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross fährt mit einer vollen Batterie mühelos über 600 km weit. Und falls du doch mal laden musst, bist du dank CCS2-DC-Schnellladung schneller wieder unterwegs, als - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arriva in Europa, è 100% elettrico. Suv prodotto in Francia, promette un'autonomia di circa 600 km #ANSAmotori #ANSA - X Vai su X

Meet the all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and it’s now an EV crossover - We’re not just talking about the chassis here as the Franco ... Si legge su topgear.com.ph

Mitsubishi Unveils Electric Eclipse Cross for 2026, Built on Renault’s EV Platform - Mitsubishi has revealed the 2026 Eclipse Cross, a fully electric crossover that shares much of its DNA with the Renault Scenic E- Secondo thenewswheel.com