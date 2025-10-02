Con Eclipse Cross il full electric Mitsubishi sbarca in Europa

2 ott 2025

L'ultimo modello introdotto in Europa è il nuovo veicolo completamente elettrico di Mitsubishi, e segna un punto di svolta per il marchio che continua ad elettrificare la sua gamma di veicoli europei. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

con eclipse cross il full electric mitsubishi sbarca in europa

© Gazzetta.it - Con Eclipse Cross, il full electric Mitsubishi sbarca in Europa

eclipse - cross

