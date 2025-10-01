Very young frankenstein | pilot con un cast straordinario

annuncio ufficiale per la produzione di Very Young Frankenstein su FX. La piattaforma televisiva FX ha dato il via libera alla realizzazione di un nuovo progetto ispirato al celebre film Young Frankenstein, diretto da Mel Brooks. Dopo aver approvato l’ordine del pilot, sono state annunciate le prime adesioni nel cast, rafforzando l’interesse verso questa serie in fase di sviluppo. dettagli sul progetto e stato attuale. Very Young Frankenstein rappresenta una rivisitazione moderna e originale del classico cinematografico. La produzione è ancora in fase iniziale, con dettagli sulla trama e sui personaggi che rimangono riservati. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Very young frankenstein: pilot con un cast straordinario

In questa notizia si parla di: very - young

Hub for young rinasce. Ecco lo spazio giovani che pensa proprio a tutti

Attore di The Young and The Restless conferma l’uscita dopo un colpo di scena drammatico

Morti devastanti in young and restless che hanno lasciato il segno

From the very beginning, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has been walking alongside The Economy of Francesco: a movement of thousands of young people worldwide striving to build an economy of fraternity, of peace—an econo - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

‘Very Young Frankenstein’ Gets FX Pilot Order; Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford & Kumail Nanjiani Join Cary Elwes In Cast - A little over three months after we told you about development on a Very Young Frankenstein series, FX has given it a pilot order and announced its cast. Si legge su msn.com

‘Very Young Frankenstein’ Lands FX Pilot Order, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Dolly Wells Among Cast - FX wants to walk this way, with the basic cabler officially giving out a pilot order to the comedy “Very Young Frankenstein. Segnala msn.com