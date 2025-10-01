Pom Klementieff e Adam Copeland insieme nel film Beekeeper 2

Nel panorama cinematografico internazionale, le produzioni di film d'azione continuano a catturare l'interesse del pubblico grazie a cast di alto livello e trame coinvolgenti. Tra le novità più attese troviamo il sequel di The Beekeeper, intitolato The Beekeeper 2. Questo articolo analizza le ultime notizie riguardanti il cast, la produzione e le prospettive future del progetto, offrendo un quadro completo delle anticipazioni emergenti. le novità sul cast di The Beekeeper 2. nuovi ingressi nel cast. Tra le recenti aggiunte al cast si segnalano due nomi di rilievo: Pom Klementieff e Adam Copeland.

In questa notizia si parla di: klementieff - adam

Pom Klementieff and Adam Copeland Join Miramax’s ‘The Beekeeper 2’ (EXCLUSIVE) - ” Pom Klementieff (“Mission: Impossible,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and pro wrestler- Secondo msn.com

Adam Copeland Lands Huge Hollywood Role In ‘The Beekeeper 2’ Opposite Jason Statham - Adam Copeland is set to join the cast of "The Beekeeper 2," the much- Scrive ewrestlingnews.com