Man of Tomorrow | Chukwudi Iwuji risponde ai rumor sul casting per Brainiac

Dato che il film Superman del 2025 è diventato uno dei grandi successi dell’anno, la DC Studios sta facendo in modo che l’Uomo d’Acciaio non resti lontano dal grande schermo troppo a lungo. Mentre il “ Capitolo 1 della DCU: Dei e Mostri ” ha diversi film e serie TV in lavorazione, è ufficialmente in fase di sviluppo un seguito al film del 2025. David Corenswet e Nicholas Hoult riprenderanno i loro ruoli di Clark Kent e Lex Luthor in Man of Tomorrow, dove dovranno affrontare insieme una nuova minaccia. Durante un’intervista con The Movie Dweeb, a Chukwudi Iwuji, che è diventato uno dei preferiti dai fan per il ruolo del cattivo DC Brainiac – che si vocifera possa essere il grande villain del film -, è stato chiesto se potesse immaginarsi nei panni del famoso nemico di Superman. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

