Highlander anche Jeremy Irons si unisce al cast del reboot
Anche Jeremy Irons affiancherà Henry Cavill nel reboot cinematografico di Highlander, ma chi interpreterà?. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it
In questa notizia si parla di: highlander - jeremy
Highlander | Jeremy Irons si aggiunge ad un cast stellare
Highlander: Jeremy Irons si unisce al cast del film
Highlander: jeremy irons entra nel cast del film
Highlander, anche Jeremy Irons si unisce al cast del reboot - Dopo aver confermato il suo ritorno in The Beekeeper 2, affiancherà anche Henry Cavill in una nuova avventura del grande ... comingsoon.it scrive
Highlander: Jeremy Irons si unisce al cast del film - Jeremy Irons si unisce al cast del remake di Highlander accanto a Henry Cavill nel ruolo del leader dei Watchers. Riporta cinefilos.it