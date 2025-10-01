Halloween Season al Movieland - The Hollywood Park

Dal 4 ottobre al 2 novembre 2025, MovielandThe Hollywood Park, il celebre parco divertimenti dedicato al mondo del cinema, si trasforma in un set da brividi per celebrare la stagione più misteriosa dell’anno. Atmosfere cupe, scenografie suggestive, spettacoli inediti ed esperienze a tema. 🔗 Leggi su Veronasera.it

