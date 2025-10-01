Flotilla the attack by the former Israeli ambassador | A provocation organized by Hamas

This is a flotilla organized by Hamas and for Hamas. A violent political provocation not intended to help Gaza, but to harm Israel and Italy together. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made public the names of the people linked to the flotilla and to Hamas (including the front company — Cyber Neptune — that owns most of the yachts). The flotilla has no humanitarian aims, but is a provocation in the service of Hamas. The Italian and Spanish participants are useful idiots serving the global jihad. Israel is on the front line against the global jihad. Europe is next for these jihadists, Italy included. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

