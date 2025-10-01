Booker T duro sul botch a SmackDown | Non possono succedere queste cose in TV

A WWE SmackDown del 26 Settembre, Tiffany Stratton ha affrontato Nia Jax e Jade Cargill in un incontro a tre per il titolo femminile. L'incontro è diventato caotico, con Jade Cargill che ha riportato un brutto taglio sopra l'occhio ed un pin fallito che ha contribuito al caos. Il pin in questione è avvenuto quando Cargill ha colpito Jax con la sua Eye of the Storm spinning slam, tentando lo schienamento vincente. Stratton ha quindi cercato di interrompere il pin e di rubare la scena, ma l'arbitro ha smesso di contare anche se la Jax non aveva ancora effettuato il kick out, creando un momento imbarazzante e di confusione generale.

