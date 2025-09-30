UnionPay Expands Acceptance Across Europe Now Accepted in Over 90% of European Countries and Regions

- MADRID, Sept. 26, 2025 PRNewswire -- UnionPay International ("UPI") announced today significant progress in building a seamless payment environment across Europe, which has now made its services available in over 90% of European countries and region, providing both local residents and international travelers with secure and convenient payment options. UnionPay's European footprint covers core payment scenarios: over 80% of merchants accept its cards at POS terminals, and more than six million merchants support UnionPay QuickPass contactless payments, spanning open-loop public transportation, dining, hotels, supermarkets, and tourist attraction ticketing. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - UnionPay Expands Acceptance Across Europe, Now Accepted in Over 90% of European Countries and Regions

In questa notizia si parla di: unionpay - expands

UnionPay Expands Acceptance Across Europe, Now Accepted in Over 90% of European Countries and Regions - UnionPay International ("UPI") announced today significant progress in building a seamless payment environment across Europe, which has now made its services available in over 90% of European ... iltempo.it scrive

UnionPay International and Dojo Partner to Expand Card Acceptance Across the UK - UnionPay International (UPI), dedicated to providing seamless global payment network, has announced a strategic partnership with Dojo, the UK's leading SME ... prnewswire.co.uk scrive