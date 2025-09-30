THE LIST OF AIRLINES ACCEPTING UNIONPAY CARDS JOINED BY TAP AIR PORTUGAL

- TAP Air Portugal announces that it has partnered with UnionPay International and will accept payments from UnionPay cardholders across multiple channels and countries. LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 28, 2025 PRNewswire -- UnionPay International, the global leading card company, and TAP Air Portugal, a member of Star Alliance, have reached an agreement to allow the airline's customers make payments with their UnionPay credit, debit and prepaid cards in TAP website, app and offices. Based on this partnership, more than 16 million passengers flying TAP Air Portugal in a year, will be able to pay for their tickets and services with their UnionPay cards. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - THE LIST OF AIRLINES ACCEPTING UNIONPAY CARDS JOINED BY TAP AIR PORTUGAL

In questa notizia si parla di: list - airlines

Turkish Airlines. . Ultima chiamata per l'avventura! - Approfitta delle nostre offerte esclusive e amplia il tuo mondo con Turkish Airlines. - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

These are the best airlines of 2025 – and no US carrier made the list. Here's why. - Skytrax recently released its World's Best Airline Awards of 2025 – also called the "Oscars of the aviation industry" – with Qatar Airways scoring the top spot for the ninth time and no U. Si legge su sg.news.yahoo.com

This Is the No. 1 International Airline for 2025—and It's Made the 'Best' List for 10 Consecutive Years - Flying an international carrier just feels different—less like a way to get from point A to point B and more like an experience. Riporta yahoo.com